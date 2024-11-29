FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.