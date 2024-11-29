Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Plans GBX 7.40 Dividend

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FSG opened at GBX 424.99 ($5.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 478.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 485.33. Foresight Group has a 1 year low of GBX 383 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 544.99 ($6.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £490.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,909.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

