Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Plans GBX 7.40 Dividend

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Foresight Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:FSG opened at GBX 424.99 ($5.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 478.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 485.33. Foresight Group has a 1 year low of GBX 383 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 544.99 ($6.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £490.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,909.09 and a beta of 0.44.
Foresight Group Company Profile
