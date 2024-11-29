Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock traded down 0.05 on Thursday, hitting 5.20. 46,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.86. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 3.61 and a 1-year high of 6.50.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

