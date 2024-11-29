Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 406.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

