Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

