Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

DWX opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $468.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

