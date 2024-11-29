Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWV. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $884.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.48 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

