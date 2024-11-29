Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Gamehost’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Gamehost Stock Up 1.0 %
Gamehost stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. Gamehost has a 12 month low of C$8.91 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46.
About Gamehost
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gamehost
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.