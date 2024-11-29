Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Gamehost’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gamehost Stock Up 1.0 %

Gamehost stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. Gamehost has a 12 month low of C$8.91 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

