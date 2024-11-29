GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Buys A$17,850.00 in Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,850.00 ($11,590.91).

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI is an integrated, internally managed commercial property investor with capabilities in the identification and execution of acquisition opportunities, and then the ownership, management, development, refurbishment, leasing, and syndication of assets. GDI is structured as a stapled security to enable it to participate in both the ownership of properties either directly (wholly owned) or indirectly (asset partnerships or co-investment stakes) via the Trust, and to receive earnings from fund management fees, car park operations, the provision of co-living accommodation, and development, via the Company.

