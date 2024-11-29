Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 814.4% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,625,300 shares, a growth of 814.4% from the October 31st total of 2,255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.6 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 124,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,805. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
About Geely Automobile
