Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 814.4% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,625,300 shares, a growth of 814.4% from the October 31st total of 2,255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.6 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 124,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,805. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

