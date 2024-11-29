Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of TopBuild worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $114,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BLD opened at $390.00 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $292.20 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.