Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 777,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 317,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 313,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,217.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,634 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.