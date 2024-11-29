Gloria R. Boyland Sells 30,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
