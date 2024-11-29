Gloria R. Boyland Sells 30,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

