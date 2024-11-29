GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,702,600 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the October 31st total of 2,526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 130,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,497. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.
About GoGold Resources
