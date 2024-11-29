GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,702,600 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the October 31st total of 2,526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 130,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,497. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

