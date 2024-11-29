Goldentree Asset Management LP Invests $71.88 Million in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,422,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,882,000. United Parks & Resorts accounts for approximately 5.7% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This represents a 21.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.