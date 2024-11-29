Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 63,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 73,120 shares.The stock last traded at $46.07 and had previously closed at $46.06.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

