Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) was down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 3,385,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,134,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

