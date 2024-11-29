GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.92. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 39,870 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

GoodRx Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

