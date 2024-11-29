GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MSFL remained flat at $23.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,942. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.
About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF
