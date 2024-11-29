GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFL remained flat at $23.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,942. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

