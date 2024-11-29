Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 13,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 5,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Gray Television Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $742.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Articles

