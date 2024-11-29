Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

GPRE opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $699.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.53. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after acquiring an additional 111,501 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 240,849 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

