Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

GBOOY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 189,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,735. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

