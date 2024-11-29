Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.54. 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 68,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.