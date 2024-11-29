Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

