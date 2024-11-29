Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,443 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Crane worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Crane by 18.4% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Crane by 44.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 1.8 %

Crane stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

