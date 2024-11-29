Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 769.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 221,381 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,094,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after purchasing an additional 171,147 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $116.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

