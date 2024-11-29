Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 24,542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,542 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 40,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,889.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $75.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

