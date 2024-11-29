Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,905 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

COO stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 72.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

