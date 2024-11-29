Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $91.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
