Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $91.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

