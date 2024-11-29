HBK Investments L P Makes New $935,000 Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTLF. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $29,047.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,274.40. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,161.12. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

