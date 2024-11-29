HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,507,953 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.3% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $120,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

HDB stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

