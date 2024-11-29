Head-To-Head Analysis: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -80.93% N/A -66.09% Ooma -2.04% -2.22% -1.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

80.4% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Ooma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.93 -$2.28 million N/A N/A Ooma $236.74 million 1.66 -$830,000.00 ($0.19) -77.21

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ooma has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Ooma beats Beyond Commerce on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

