Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $12.30 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $22.24 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.