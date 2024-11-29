Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.55 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 172,681.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.07 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.