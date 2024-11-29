Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.13 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.