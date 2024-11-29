Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $16.95 Million Investment in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $569,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,449,560 shares of company stock valued at $193,496,185 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Onestream Stock Down 5.1 %

OS stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41. Onestream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

