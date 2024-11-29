Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 51,200 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.89% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,653,000 after acquiring an additional 698,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

TARS stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $52.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

