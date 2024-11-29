Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 925.4% in November

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 925.4% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.87. 28,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,543. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

