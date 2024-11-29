Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 925.4% in November

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 925.4% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Shares of HDELY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.87. 28,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,543. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.