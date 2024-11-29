Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 633.7% in November

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 633.7% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Heineken Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of HEINY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 378,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,077. Heineken has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.
About Heineken
