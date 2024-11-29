Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 633.7% in November

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 633.7% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heineken Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 378,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,077. Heineken has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

About Heineken

Recommended Stories

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

