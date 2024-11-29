Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 713.4% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $22.72 during midday trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $24.15.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves civil and defence sectors of the aerospace market. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Spain, and internationally.

