Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 713.4% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $22.72 during midday trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $24.15.
About Héroux-Devtek
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.