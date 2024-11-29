HGI Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises about 3.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

INVH opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

