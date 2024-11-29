Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 92.2% in November

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HGTXU remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,723. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.20. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.78.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
