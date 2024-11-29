Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 306,673 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 119.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,673 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $32,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after buying an additional 6,101,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,954,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

