Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,498,000 after buying an additional 533,884 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,406,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,050,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,738,000 after acquiring an additional 249,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

BINC stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.