Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 374Water were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCWO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 374Water during the third quarter worth $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 374Water by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in 374Water by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in 374Water by 10.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 374Water

In related news, Director Marc Deshusses purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,652,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,315,563.75. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $53,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,499,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,874,182.20. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $216,000 and sold 135,847 shares valued at $214,564. Insiders own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

374Water Trading Down 3.4 %

374Water Company Profile

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.36. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

