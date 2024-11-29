Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,957,000 after buying an additional 251,767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 205,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $248,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $182.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.11. The firm has a market cap of $506.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.