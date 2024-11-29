IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 3,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,565. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

Get IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.