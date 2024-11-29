Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,529 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

