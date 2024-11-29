Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after acquiring an additional 656,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chord Energy by 956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Chord Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98.
Chord Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.45.
View Our Latest Report on CHRD
Chord Energy Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.