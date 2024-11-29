Infusive Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Zeta Global Holdings Insiders Buy Stock After Short-Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.